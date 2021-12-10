Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.59 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.