Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

