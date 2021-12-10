Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

