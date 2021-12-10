Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

