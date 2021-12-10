Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.42 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.