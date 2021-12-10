Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00009814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $182.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00344251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.97 or 0.01410280 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.