Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,463. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

