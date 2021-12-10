Veles (VLS) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Veles has a market capitalization of $61,965.27 and approximately $37.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,503.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.17 or 0.08296672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00314722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.51 or 0.00930883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00076841 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00396721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00277786 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,704 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

