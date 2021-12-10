Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $546 million-$551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.29 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:VRA remained flat at $$8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,591. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

