Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

