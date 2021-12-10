Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. 14,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

