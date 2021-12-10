Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

