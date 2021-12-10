Viberate One Day Volume Reaches $810,965.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $810,965.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

