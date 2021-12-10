ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.35 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

