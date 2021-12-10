Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.