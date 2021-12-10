Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.