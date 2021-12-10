Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.11. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

