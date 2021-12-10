Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Financial Survey

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 16,813.72 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -9.96 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 3 7 5 0 2.13 GXO Logistics 0 5 10 0 2.67

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $32.57, indicating a potential upside of 108.26%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $101.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

