Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,700 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $122.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,049.67 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

