Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 25,400 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $101.01 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.