Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $26,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,674 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,904. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $252.32 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.44. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

