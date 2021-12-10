Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $539.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $605.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

