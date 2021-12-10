Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 293.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 91.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.