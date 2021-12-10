Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney Sells 11,193 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92.

On Friday, October 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98.

NYSE:V opened at $211.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 102,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

