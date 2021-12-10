Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

V stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

