Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and $874,284.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.