Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,128 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

