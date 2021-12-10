Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of VST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

