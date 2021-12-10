Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,260

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($14.98) to GBX 1,260 ($16.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.76) to GBX 1,560 ($20.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.81).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,162 ($15.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,159.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.