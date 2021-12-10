Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.02

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 7450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

