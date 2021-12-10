Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €182.44 ($204.99) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €201.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

