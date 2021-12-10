Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.30

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 52451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.9855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

