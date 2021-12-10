Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 40,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

VMC traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,167. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

