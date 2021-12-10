W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WRB opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

