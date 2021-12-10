Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,329. The stock has a market cap of $917.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

