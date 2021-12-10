Warburg Research Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €55.00 ($61.80) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

ETR UTDI opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

