WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $947,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 684,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

