WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $947,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 684,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 141,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.