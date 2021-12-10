WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

