Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

