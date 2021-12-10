Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52. Weber has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $3,670,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

