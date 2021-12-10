Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 29,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

