Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 210 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.19. 12,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

