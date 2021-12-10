Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.50. The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $32.53. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Weibo shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 14,999 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

