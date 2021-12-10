Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.73. 18,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.