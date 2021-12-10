Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $14.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.