Wells Fargo & Company Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $65.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

AVNT opened at $55.08 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Avient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

