Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,007 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

