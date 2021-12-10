Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 99.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

