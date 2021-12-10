Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Century Communities worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

CCS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.