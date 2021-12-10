Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBD stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.