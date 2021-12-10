Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 77,697 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 424.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.